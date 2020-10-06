RelatedPosts No Content Available

Inclusive Social Welfare and Empowerment Foundation has demanded justice for a 12-year-old girl (name withheld), who was raped and impregnated by a 39-year-old man, Ezekiel Udoh.

Pat Isiorho-Eleto, the Chief Executive Officer of the non-governmental organisation, made the call on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen.

Isiorho-Eleto said though she could not speak on the matter for now because the case was in the court of law, called on all relevant authorities to assist to get justice for rape victims across the country.

She said such move would go a long way to serve as deterrent to sexual offenders, while protecting the rights of girl child in the society.

It would be recalled that ISWEF was contacted on the issue.

The NGO immediately stepped into the matter and with the quick intervention of officers from the Festac Police Station (SFU unit), the suspect was arrested and charged to court.

Udoh was later remanded at the Kirikiri Prison for forcefully having carnal knowledge and impregnating the 12-year-old girl.

The suspect, who lives around Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, had his freedom cut short as soon as the organisation stepped into the matter.

Udoh was arraigned on a count of defilement of a 12-year-old child at the Ajegunle Magistrate Court, Apapa on October 2.

The complainant’s lawyer, Josephine Odikpo, had earlier applied to the court for an order to protect the identity of the victim in accordance with the provisions of the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos and the Family Court Rules and was granted.

And when the charge was read to Udoh, he pleaded guilty and the matter was adjourned till October 8.

The victim, who was forced into emergency motherhood by a neighbour, had been receiving medical attention courtesy of the NGO.

Isiorho-Eleto added: “Our foundation has been advocating the protection of young girls because many of them have had their innocence snatched from them and their dreams shattered by sex offenders.

“We also empower the less privileged, the aged and vulnerable ones in the society but the issue of domestic violence and sexual assaults like rape of minors have become a scourge that has continued to plague the society.

“This has become a cancer that we will continue to fight against.”