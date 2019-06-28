A Non Governmental Organization has started the registration of Almajiris in the country, saying it will help monitor their activities.

The data capturing across the country, according to the NGO, Sani Bello Foundation, also administered free medical treatment, including surgical operations, to at least 100 Almajiris.

It was gathered that out of the 85 boys and 15 girls, two boys who had hernia and appendicitis were successfully operated on.

The Sani Bello Foundation in collaboration with Graceland Healthcare Development Foundation also carried out surgical operations on 500 persons who had various challenges ranging from hernia to appendicitis, fibroids, lumps, goitre, hydrocoele and others.

While briefing Journalists on Thursday at the Kotangora General Hospital, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Usman Sani Bello, said: “The issue of Almajiri in Nigeria is very serious and I am carrying out a survey to see how we can get their biodata.

“The Almajiri issue is a serious one that has gained a lot of concerns.

“I had always wanted to do a survey to capture the biodata of those we have in Kotangora, and with time go to local government area level, then State and probably other parts of the country, especially the northern part, where we have this crisis upon us.”

Bello added that the strategy used to get the children was to offer free medical care.

He said: “I took a small sample of 100 and we have started well.

“The best way to shed light on the Almajiri system is get their details, put a name on their faces because once you call them Almajiri, it’s a general term to makes them feel less human.

“Once we put a name to the face, they become more human and people become more sympathetic towards their case.”

Bello however said the ban on Almajiri won’t take time but that “even if the Government bans Almajiri in the next two or three years, we still need to capture their data because it is very important.”

Findings by our Correspondent have it that the children who are between the ages of three and 10 were captured and had their blood group classifications.

Bello said: Now that we have gotten their details, we will issue them with a sort of identity card so that we can they can have identity.

“And in a likely event where they are missing, the identity card can help us tell where they come from.”

Bello disclosed that their major health challenges are malaria and typhoid, but that they have all been treated and given free packs, which include toothpaste, brush, soap, cup, bowl, slippers