A Non-Governmental Organization, De Club 10 Nigeria, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent inauguration of Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Committee, which it described as the positive first major move to revive the long abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Complex project.

The Club, in separate open letters, also congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the presidential move, which, it said, had confirmed the efforts of the governor in the same direction.

The letters, signed by the group’s President, Alhaji Saidu Yusuf, recalled the long drawn politics that had dogged the Ajaokuta Steel project, both locally and internationally, and expressed happiness that President Buhari had been able to “meandered through such political manoeuvres.”

De Club 10 suggested to the President, however, to consider including in the presidential committee one or two persons from local communities of the project such as Okene, Adavi, Ihina and others “for better and effective representation.”

De Club 10, which said that its members had all along remained committed to the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel project, the same way Governor Bello had been, said: “It is quite imaginable and refreshing to be alive to witness the positive move by President Buhari to actualise the dream and prayer of ours, and that of communities, within and without

“We have no doubt that this national pride and great revenue source will take off and flourish before you honourably bow out after your glorious second tenure as “the doing president” of our time.

“We, as a Club, had been steadfast in support of the move by your Excellency and the government you head to move this country to positive next level, and are determined, with this move to revive Ajaokuta Steel complex, to even offer unqualified support to the government as time evolves.”