NGO partners NCCF to solicit for funds for cancer patient

The Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship has partnered with a Non Governmental Organisation, Niola Cancer Care Foundation, to solicit for help this festive season.

The information was disclosed in a press release by the foundation as the world moves towards celebrating this yuletide.

It was learnt that the NCCF had been spending Christmas Day with cancer survivors since 2014.

According to the press release, the cost of cancer care can seriously be a concern to a weighty degree on an individual, who was diagnosed with cancer.

It stated that bills and debt can add up quickly, and people always seek financial help soon after being diagnosed.

Also, coping with daily financial responsibilities may sometimes seem overwhelming, as the pressure of maintaining, sustaining life after diagnosis is never an easy feet.

Niola noted that it is committed to the mandate of reaching out and helping patients by soliciting for help this festive season.

It also appealed for the love, support and fund from the public.