A Non-Governmental Organisation, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse, has lauded the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for successes recorded against drug war in the last three weeks.

The President, VGADA, Dr. Hope Abraham, made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abraham said within a short period, the agency has continuously seized drugs and arresting suspected drug peddlers.

NAN reports that NDLEA had seized and arrested several persons in connections to all the illicit drugs and substances intercepted, majorly in the Federal Capital Territory, Edo, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The recent seizure was the one at Tincan Port, Lagos where drugs worth over N32 billion were intercepted on February 8.

Abraham said the change in the leadership of the NDLEA was a welcome development.

He described the appointment of retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa as being well-conceived and appropriate.

He said the drug seizures in Edo, FCT, Lagos, Nassarawa in recent times was a groundbreaking testimony, saying the NDLEA has made itself another great name.

The VGADA president stated that the problems of drug addiction among Nigerian youths and its effect in the upsurge of crime in the country “had become worrisome”.

He added that NDLEA truly deserved a personality like Marwa, a retired military administrator.

“Indeed, it is a prayer answered for those of us, especially Civil Society Organisations and NGOs fighting against drug abuse,” Abraham said.

According to him, most certainly, the staff of the agency whose pains have progressively lingered unattended over the years are also happy with the new leadership.

He congratulated Marwa and felicitated with the members of the general public, CSOs, NGOs and staff of the NDLEA for the new and vibrant leadership of the agency.

Abraham told Marwa: “VGADA is convinced that you are a rounded peg rightly fitted into the round hole, the NDLEA.

“We at VGADA commends your effort so far and kindly accept our felicitations as VGADA will always be there to give our support in any way as you continue your tenure.”

Abraham, however, called on the Federal Government to fast track the agency’s ongoing recruitment as more hands and facilities were needed to combat drug-induced crimes.

He urged the chairman to continue to use his wealth of experiences both as a military and public officer to improve on the fortune of the agency.

NAN reports that VGADA is a leading non-profit public benefit organisation with a mandate of ensuring a drug-free society.