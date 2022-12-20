NGO inaugurates GBV clubs in secondary schools

A Non-Government Organisation (NGO) – Child Is Gold Foundation (CIGF) has inaugurated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) clubs in two secondary schools in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State to curb the menace.

The Foundation also conducted awareness on referral pathways for GBV to adhere to all protocols in selected communities.

The activities were in Collaboration with Attach Sister’s Helping Hand Foundation (ASHHF) under the “Women Voice and Leadership” project, funded by Actionaid Canada.

The Executive Director of CIGF, Elizabeth George, said that the benefitting schools — Government Junior Secondary School Kafin Madaki and Government Day Junior Secondary School Upper Basic Miya communities.

She added that the clubs would have 15 members, expected to mentor their peers.

The CIGF Team Lead, Bulus Simon, encouraged students to step down knowledge acquired on GBV.

He, however, said that parents should support their wards in breaking the culture of silence to ensure

that perpetrators of such acts were brought to book.

In her speech, Abigail Jacob, official of CIGF, urged the participants to report cases to the relevant authorities

and ensure that survivors received counselling.

Shafiq Abubakar, the Principal of Kafin Madaki Secondary School, who spoke on behalf of the schools,

appreciated the organisation for establishing the clubs.