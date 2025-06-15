NGO donates N15m recreational materials, sets up play stations in schools

A Nongovernmental organisation, Whisper to Humanity Foundation, has commenced the distribution of its donated instructional and recreational facilities, including play stations, worth over N15 million to 16 schools in Ebonyi State.

The recreational facilities include school bands, equipment for sports such as volleyball, basketball, table and lawn tennis, hand and football.

There are also indoor games equipment, including chess boards, scrabble, and whisper.

The instructional materials include story and exercise books for primary schools and textbooks and Senior Certificate Examination books for secondary schools.

Others include painting materials, mats, toys, role playing materials, and digital i-pad toys, for primary schools, among others.

Focusing principally on young people, the organisation, in advancement of play approach to learning, under its transformative education project, had also set up play stations and formed school clubs known as “Whisper Club” in the selected schools.

The equipment donations are meant to support the clubs and the play stations in the pilot schools.

The Executive Director of Whisper to Humanity Foundation, Maryjacobs Okwuosa, speaking to our correspondent at Nnodo Secondary School, Abakaliki, explained that the gesture was in response to the outcome of previous engagements with the students, pupil’s and teachers in the selected schools.

Okwuosa explained: “Since last year we have been working in Ebonyi, talking about how playful learning is the pathway to transformative education.

“Now we are bringing playful materials to support them learn, and also to support their teachers get more involved in playful approaches to better teach the children.”

She noted that the donations were tailored to address varying needs of individual schools as demanded by the children.

She added: “Before we started this, we had a strategic meeting with the parents, teachers and students.

“The students and pupils told us the most strategic things they need in their schools to make the playful learning more effective.

“So, in every school, we are working according to the list of demands of the children in line with our budget.”

Okwuosa further explained that her organisation apart from the schools project have started community advocacy, bringing together parents and teachers in a wider forum to ensure that schools have proper security and maintenance, and to also ensure that children have playful time, and that parents have playful approach to raising their children.

She added: “Another angle is that we are looking at organising a Chess and Scrabble competitions later in the year so that the children will not just learn for learning sake but be engaged with their fellow students and foster the spirit of positive competition.”

Some of the students interviewed, including Blessing Onu and Amarachi Irem of Nnodo Secondary School, Abakaliki; Gabriel Nwafor, senior prefect of Ugwulangwu Secondary School in Ohaozara Local Government Area; and Restoration Kenneth of Federal Government Girls College, Ezzamgno, among others, appreciated Whisper to Humanity Foundation for the gesture, which they observed has given them a real sense of belonging.

They promised to preserve the equipment and utilise them effectively to enhance their learning.

Irem, the Social Prefect of Nnodo Secondary School, added: “We promise to not just play with these things but to learn with them and equip ourselves with the skills.

“The Scrabble will help us to master spellings and build our vocabulary, learn how to write and use words.

“The Tennis board and other games will also enhance our sports skills and mental alertness.

“So, we are so grateful to Whisper to Humanity, and we promise to make them proud.”

The Whisper Club coordinating teachers in some of the schools visited: Gloria Otu of Ezza Road Primary School and Precious Mbeke of Nnodo Secondary School, Abakaliki; Hilary Nwigwe of Ugwulangwu Secondary School in Ohaozara LGA, among others said the introduction of playful method of teaching and learning and the capacity enhancement programmes of the Organisation has eased teaching for them while making learning more pleasant and exciting to the pupils and students.

Nwigwe said: “I feel highly elated that what we have been dreaming about is eventually fulfilled by Whisper to Humanity.

“This play method of teaching has helped us tremendously.

“Before the introduction of this playful method, teaching was boring to the students but now, the students approach learning with much enthusiasm which has enhanced their attention span.”

Mbeke added: “Talking about transformative education, Whisper to Humanity has really done great work in our schools.

“The narrative has been changed and we are so glad.”

Some of the schools so far visited by the organisation with their donated equipment are St. Patrick Primary school, Abakaliki; Holy Child Secondary School and Sir Francis Ibiam Secondary schools, Afikpo LGA; Izoh High School in Ezza; Government Secondary School, Okposi in Ohaozara; and Federal Government Girls College, Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA.

It is the general belief of all interviewed stakeholders that the playful learning innovation by Whisper to Humanity would bring a positive turnaround in the nation’s education system if supported to flourish.

