A non-governmental organisation, Gosulcare Foundation, on Sunday empowered no fewer than 50 widows in Itebu-Manuwa community, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with palliatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that foodstuffs, school bags, clothes, farm tools, sewing machines, cassava and grinding machines, among other items, were distributed as palliatives to widows in the community.

Tonia Benjamin, Gosulcare Founder, said that the foundation gave out the palliatives in order to alleviate the sufferings of the needy and the less privileged, especially the widows in the community.

Benjamin, who is also the Vice President of African Women in Leadership Organisation, Delta State Chapter, added that the aim of the foundation is to give the beneficiaries a sense of belonging.

“This foundation is non-governmental, non-political and non-profitable organisation that gets its items from donors. We are already in 12 states and willing to reach out to the needy in more states.

“I urge beneficiaries to put the materials received to good use as your means of survival. I also urge government and individuals to support us in order to reach out to more people,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN thanked the NGO for its kind gestures, and pledged to put the palliatives to good use.

Ibironke Lawal, who received a cassava grinding machine, expressed joy over the palliative and thanked the foundation for its kind gestures towards widows, saying that they came to her rescue at the right time.

Rebecca Ikuenumore, who got a sewing machine, promised to put it to good use to be able to feed her children.

She also prayed that the foundation will be recognised by government and well-meaning Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Oba Fredrick Adetutu, the Elero of Itebu-Manuwa Kingdom, lauded the foundation for its kind gesture, saying “I am indeed happy and grateful to this foundation and their donors for their gestures. I urge other well-meaning indigenes of the area to emulate them.”