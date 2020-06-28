With the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused digression, a Non Governmental Organisation has called on the Niger State Government to increase funding for malaria interventions if it must attain improved service delivery across all Primary Healthcare Centers.

Making this appeal, the State Coordinator, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition, Olasunkanmi Kalejaiye, lamented that carrying out malaria interventions presents several challenges with the overwhelming pandemic.

While addressing newsmen over the weekend, Kalejaiye said inadequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers, particularly at PHCs, have left them exposed and as such they may not be able to provide optimal service as required.

According to him: “Our challenges are non allocation of resources and specific budgets for malaria interventions; inadequate human resources; dilapidating and abandoned health facilities.

“We are calling on Governments at all levels to increase funding for malaria interventions; improve and upgrade health facilities across the State.

“Purchase and distribute adequate medical equipment to health facilities.

“Government should provide sufficient beddings and mattresses.”

Furthermore, Kalejaiye said low health seeking behaviour on the part of the community members was worrisome.

He said as such some people still do not believe the coronavirus exists and so they disregard COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Kalejaiye called on the people to abide by the guidelines put in place to further reduce community infection by using face mask and practicing social distancing.