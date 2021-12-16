Ngige congratulates President Buhari @79

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, on his 79th birthday.

Ngige gave the congratulatory message in a statement made available by his media officer, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister described President Buhari as a hero, who met Nigeria at the crossroads of socio-economic challenges, and has already left footprints on the sands of time.

Ngige also described the President as a colossus, who upon crossing the Rubicon in 2015, retrieved Nigeria from a threatening morass, and set her on a fruitful march of socio-economic and political recovery.

According to him, at crossroads in 2015, Nigeria needed a statesman, an honest leader with an undistracted focus on national rebirth and the lot fell on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Six years in the saddle, despite teething challenges, worsened by COVID-19 pandemic which shut and brought the entire world on its knees, Nigeria has trudged on, first through the Era of Change and now, the consolidation moment of the Next Level. Many projects met on ground have been completed, in some cases, expanded and new ones initiated.

“The incipient return to national food sufficiency, through the expanded horizon on agricultural production, and the arising job opportunities in the production value chains,” he said.

He also noted that the expansion of roads and railway infrastructures, illustrating the unambiguous commitment to national infrastructural rebirth, summarized the administration’s five legacy projects.

He added that the Second Niger Bridge, now 80 per cent completed, the Lagos-Ibadan-Ilorin-Kaduna road, East-West road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road and the Mambilla Project and more!

“The improving legacy of credible elections exemplified in abundance by the President, in the recent off-season elections in Edo and Anambra is at the heart of national revival.

“I’m, therefore, optimistic that by the time the President completes his term in 2023, Nigerians will look back with joy at the long standing commitment, steadfastness and sacrifices of this President,” he said.

Ngige further commended the President for remaining resolute in the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, through massive support to the military and the paramilitary forces.

“I therefore join other Nigerians, members of his family, friends, well-wishers and political associates in congratulating the President on his birthday anniversary, while praying God to give him longer life in good health as he renders service to the nation,” he said.