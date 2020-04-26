The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Baaba.

Similarly, the Forum commiserated with former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, over the loss of his father, Alhaji Modu Sheriff, the Galadima of Borno Emirate.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, issued the condolence message in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos.

Lalong described their deaths as a loss not only to their families but to the nation.

He described the life and times of Hajiya Baaba, who died at the age 109, as a life well spent in the service of humanity.

He said: “Hajiya Fatima lived an exemplary life that created the right environment for her immediate children and others within the community to be raised with values that have enabled them to achieve great heights.”

Lalong condoled with her six children, including the Minister of Education, and people of Bauchi State over the loss.

Similarly, the Chairman described the father of the former Governor of Borno State as a traditional ruler who served his people with dignity, love and courage, which endeared him to them.

He condoled the Governor of the state, Babagana Zullum; Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanem; his Council; as well as the entire people of the state over the loss of the traditional leader.

Lalong said the forum also commiserates with President Muhammadu Buhari, whose daughter, Halima, is daughter-in-law to the late Alhaji Modu Sheriff, the Galadima of Borno.

He prayed for God to grant all the families the fortitude to bear the losses.