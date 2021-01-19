The 36 state governors in Nigeria will hold a virtual meeting on January 20 to discuss issues relating to the second wave of COVID-19.

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would commence at 2pm, adding that the focus will be on the second wave of the pandemic.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, heading NGF Committee charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the forum, would brief the meeting on COVID-19 vaccines and the way forward.

According to him, Okowa is expected to give a panoramic view of the second wave of the pandemic.

He added that NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, would also brief the forum on his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Fayemi will update the forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings,” he said.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would also discuss other issues such as Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and Federation Account Allocation Committee deductions and external debts reconciliation (2002-2018).

“The governors will also be updated on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) implantation in 2020,” he said.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would be in conformity with all COVID-19 protocols.