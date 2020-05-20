The Northern Governors Forum has commanded the Federal Government for deploying more security personnel to tackle banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other crimes in the region.

The NGF Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, made the commendation on Wednesday in Jos, after the Fourth teleconference meeting of the forum.

The Chairman in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting their request for the deployment of more security personnel to the region.

Lalong said the gesture would help in addressing crimes in the region, which was threatening livelihoods and preventing farmers from going to their farms.

He said the meeting was to review the region’s COVID-19 response and to deliberate on other matters relating to its progress and development.

Lalong said the forum had recorded progress in the profiling and evacuation of Quaranic education students (Almajiri) to their home states, while adhering to designed protocols for their reintegration into the society.

He explained that members of the forum resolved to continue with the exercise by strictly following laid down protocols for profiling, quarantining, testing, transportation and reuniting the students with their families.

He said they were working toward actualising their decision to purchase COVID-19 Mobile Testing Vans, which had already been ordered, to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the region, especially in the rural areas.

The NGF chairman expressed concerns over the flouting of interstate boundary restrictions, including illegal routes to enter states in spite of several measures taken.

The forum vowed to continue to take further measures to protect its people, including the deployment of members of their cabinets and civil servants where necessary.

The chairman appealed to the Federal Government for more support to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, saying the Northern region now had about 54 per cent of the national cases and 70 per cent of new infections.