Former Governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Extolling the virtues of the former Minister of Solid Minerals, Kalu called on the governors to work collectively for the sake of nation building.

He noted that Fayemi will bring to bear his political dexterity and intellectual capacity in steering the affairs of the NGF.

In a statement signed by his media office, the senator-elect acknowledged the role of the NGF in a democratic set-up.

He said: “The emergence of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as chairman of the NGF did not come to me as a surprise owing to his pedigree.

“The former Minister of Solid Minerals has the skills to drive the affairs of the NGF.

“He is humble, forthright, accommodating, brilliant, dogged, urbane and patriotic.

“Having served the nation in different capacities, Fayemi will use the platform of the NGF to complement the efforts of the federal government to reposition the country.”

Kalu while wishing Fayemi success in his new role, felicitated with Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor, who also emerged as vice chairman of the NGF.