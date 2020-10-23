The Nigerian Guild of Editors has urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for media houses in the country to protect them against violent attacks by hoodlums.

The Guild made the call in a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah, and Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement described the recent attack on some journalists and media houses as unwarranted and condemnable.

It said: “The guild notes that the media contributed immensely to the current democracy being enjoyed in Nigeria and should therefore operate in an atmosphere of unfettered access to information and peace.

“The guild recalls that journalists have engaged in reporting all sides since the #EndSARS protests erupted.

“This is against the background of their constitutional duty of informing the public of developments in the country, and they discharged such responsibilities even at the risk of their lives.

“Therefore, the call for adequate security for media houses has become imperative because of Tuesday’s attacks on Television Continental (TVC), The Nation Newspapers, Lagos Television and Traffic Radio.

“ Other media houses such as Channels TV and Galaxy TV had to go off air temporarily as a precautionary measure.”

The Guild, in the statement, noted that the media should not be made to operate in an insecure atmosphere.

It added: “It is for this reason that the guild is calling on the government to provide adequate security for media houses to enable them perform their constitutional role of informing the public and holding leaders accountable to the people.

“The government should also consider providing compensation to the affected media houses to enable them bounce back and keep their employees at work.”