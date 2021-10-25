NGE tasks new inductees, fellows on reputation, integrity

Mustapha Isah, the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, has charged the newly-inducted Members and Fellows of the Guild to avoid anything that will bring disrepute to the group’s image.

Isah made the call to the new Fellows and Members in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Isah, who spoke in Abuja, said the induction, which was a symbolic ceremony, was an annual ritual where potential members applied and those eligible were inducted.

He said: “The Guild is 60 years old now and we never had any bad image.

“We are always doing what will move the media industry and the country forward.

“My message to the inductees is that they should not do anything that would bring disrepute and jeopardise the image of the Guild.”

NAN reports that the 13 Guild members inducted were Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre; Yewande Iwuoha, General Manager, Ray Power FM, Lagos; and Ime Salias Ufot, Editor of Odenigbo FM.

Others were Adekoya Benjamin Adekunle, Deputy Editor, Vanguard Newspaper; Kehinde Bamigbetan, Editor-in-Chief, Echoenews Newspaper; Peter Ekele Agbo, Editor, Leadership Newspaper; Dr. Austeen Maho, Editorial Director, Nigerian Pilot; and Steve Omanufeme, MD/Editor-in-Chief, Independent Newspaper.

Others were Ayo Aluko-Olokun, Editor, Democratic Report; Tonia Ike Ejeye, Director of News, Raypower FM; Ehi Brainah, Editor-in-Chief, Naija Times online Newspaper; Shaka Momodu, Editor, THISDAY Newspaper; and Ogunjuyigbe Iyabode, Director, Editorial Radio Lagos/Eko FM.

The eight persons inducted as Fellows were Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Fred Fabor; Steve Ayorinde; Chief Goddy Ikeh; and Mukhtar Magaji.

Others were Dr. Halima Kamilu, Tony Iyare and Funke Egbemode.

NAN reports that the induction ceremony crowned the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference 2021, with the theme: “Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus,” which held on October 21 and 22, 2021 in Abuja.