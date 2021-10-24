US to train Nigerian journalists on media freedom with over N100m

The Nigerian Guild of Editors says it is partnering the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria to train journalists on media freedom and opening of civic space across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Mustapha Isah, the NGE President, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

Isah said for many years, the Guild had never had this kind of collaboration, recalling that when he was elected in Kano, he promised to look for credible organisations for sponsorship.

He said: “We contacted the US Embassy, submitted a proposal and they called us for a discussion.

“We met their criteria and they approved $200,000.

“Going by the current exchange rate, it could be over N100 million.

“We are going to do training on Media Freedom and Opening the Civic Space across the six geopolitical zones of the the country.

“We are grateful to them and very soon we will start the process.

“The first training we are going to hold is in Lagos in November.

“That is going to be the kick off.

“After that, we take it to other zones of the country.

“This is because as a journalist, there is need to constantly update your knowledge to be relevant.

“What you know yesterday will expire today.

“Our duty is to inform the public and if you are not well informed, you cannot inform the public correctly.

“That is why journalists need to update their knowledge.”