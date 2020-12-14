The Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed shock at the death of Leadership newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, at the age of 58.

In a statement signed by the Guild’s President, Mustapha Isah, and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, the NGE said its stick arose from Nda-Isaiah’s sudden death because he attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday before his death on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Guild of Editors expresses shock at the demise of the Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Group of Newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, at the age of 58.

“NGE is shocked at his sudden death because the late Nda-Isaiah attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos last Tuesday, where the Chairman of Media Trust Limited, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, was elected as the new President.

“The Nigerian media industry has indeed lost a thorough-bred professional, who made invaluable contributions to the development of journalism Africa.

“Nda-Isaiah was a popular columnist who later forayed into politics, even though he trained as a Pharmacist.

“The Guild remembers him as a great believer in the Nigerian project, who made immense contributions to the Nigerian media industry.

“The body of Editors expresses its condolences to his immediate family, staff and management of Leadership Newspapers, as well as the government and people of Niger state.

“May his soul rest in peace.”