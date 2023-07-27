NGE institutes annual memorial lecture in honour of Jakande

828 828

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has instituted an annual memorial lecture in honour of its pioneer President and former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with the maiden edition taking place in Lagos on August 7, 2023.

In a press statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, and signed by its President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of editors in Nigeria, said that its decision was informed by a deliberate programme to nurture a culture of appreciation.

“As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an Annual Lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Alhaji Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

“It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria. The First Annual Lecture is slated for August 7, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, at 10am’’, the statement stated.

With the theme “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics’’, a seasoned veteran journalist and Fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, is expected to deliver the maiden annual lecture, while former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Amb. Patrick Dele Cole, will chair the event.

The Guild added that important personalities, including publishers, state governors, Captains of private sector, journalism students, members of the political class and others, are expected at the event – with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Special Guest of Honour.

Giving a background to the annual memorial lecture, the editors said that the NGE was born on May 20, 1961 – to serve as an elite club of editors through, which editors – as professional heads of their publications, could advance their professional interests by networking to discuss common challenges and developing relationships with their various audiences in the media itself, government, and professional/trade associations.

“Originally named as the Guild of Newspaper Editors of Nigeria, it was later renamed Nigerian Guild of Editors to accommodate colleagues in the broadcast media.

Also Read:

“The NGE’s Founding President was Alhaji Lateef Jakande (1929-2021). He had rallied his colleagues to form the body that was conceived to occupy the strategic middle ground of editorial managers between media owners and the general workforce of journalists’’, the statement added.

After discharging ‘sterling duties’ to the Nigerian media, the NGE explained that Alhaji Jakande went on to render ‘’commendable service’’ as the first civilian governor of Lagos State, and as federal Minister of Works and Housing.

According to the editors, sixty-two years after, the NGE remains a respected professional body in the media, credible force among professional bodies, and leader in civil society, while Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s name remains treasured – whenever committed service is mentioned in the media and public service.