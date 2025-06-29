NGE inducts Mikail Mumuni, eight others as members 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Saturday at its Biennial National Convention in Enugu inducted Mikail Adegoke Mumuni and eight other senior journalists as members.

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Shield Online: theshieldonlineng.com, is a seasoned Nigerian journalist and Corporate Communications Specialist.

Mumuni has a career spanning nearly four decades.

The eight others inducted with him were Iyaji Stella, Editor, Daily Trust Newspapers; Osadolor John, Managing Editor, Business Day; Edim Asangaenyi Ibok, Director News and Current Affairs, Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation; Nwachukwu Obinna, Editor-in-Chief, New National Star Newspapers; Ebong Janet Daniel, Editor, Weekend Pioneer; Assaka Ossom Emmanuel, Deputy Editor, The Pioneer; Louis Enebeli Eke, Director News and Current Affairs, News Central TV; and Adewuyi Ayobami, Executive Director News, NTA.

Mumuni began his journalism journey with the defunct The Democrat Newspapers, serving as the Dodan Barracks (State House) Correspondent during Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s regime.

Over the years, he has held various editorial positions, including Senior Assistant Editor, TELL Magazine; Politics and Features Editor, The Punch Newspapers (Sunday title); Deputy Editor, Nigerian Compass Newspapers; and Senior Associate Editor at Newswatch Magazine.

He also served as the Nation’s Capital Editor of Daily Newswatch.

In June 2020, Mumuni joined Resort International Limited, the parent company of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, Ikeja Lagos, among others, as the Group Corporate Affairs Manager.

Currently, he is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Shield Online newspaper as well as Managing Director of Miners Communications Limited, owners of The Miners Online and The Miners magazine.

Mumuni’s extensive experience includes covering significant assignments across Nigeria, West Africa, Europe, Japan, and the United States of America.

Notably, he conducted an exclusive interview with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, during the UN Commission Session on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1998.

He is an alumnus of the US State Department-sponsored International Visitors Programme, a Fellow/Governing Council Member of the Institute of Leadership Coaching and Strategy (ILCS), and a member of both the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

Mumuni attended Saint John’s Anglican Primary School in Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State in 1986.

He has also undertaken many journalism programmes/courses in Nigeria and the US.

Mumuni has been actively involved in various professional and other initiatives, including serving on the Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and participating in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME High Powered Group of Monitors since 2020.

He has equally been a member of the National Media Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) since 2022, reporting and monitoring the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

