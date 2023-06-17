NGE gets new President, two GOCOP members make Executive Committee

Eze Anaba of the Vanguard Newspapers has emerged as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Anaba scored 250 votes to defeat his rival, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes in the election that took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

The election was held during the NGE’s National Biennial Convention.

The result was announced by the Chairperson of the election committee, Maimuna Garba.

Others elected were Iyobosa Uwugiaren as General Secretary; Vice President East, Sheddy Ozoene; Social/Publicity Secretary, Charles Kalu; Treasurer, Steve Nwosu; and Assistant General Secretary, Gabriel Akinadewo, the Publisher of Freedom Online and a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

Also elected were seven Standing Committee Members, including Oluwole Shogunle of the NAN, who clinched the position of West representative in the committee, alongside Onuoha Uke of The Sun and Rose Moses, who is also a member of the GOCOP.

Speaking after his election, Anaba, the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, thanked members of the Guild for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let the Guild down.

He thanked the outgone President, Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and for organising a successful election.

He pledged to uphold the Constitution of the Guild, promote the ethics of the journalism profession and lead the campaign against policies that undermine media freedom.

“I will do everything to achieve our Guild’s vision and mission for the socioeconomic and political development of our Guild and country, Nigeria,” he said.