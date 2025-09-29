NGE decries abuse of cybercrime act, urges politicians to focus on governance

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has raised strong concerns over the abuse of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act by law enforcement agencies, warning that such misuse undermines press freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

The body of Nigerian editors spoke in a communiqué issued at the end of its Standing Committee meeting on September 17, 2025 in Jos, Plateau State.

The Guild said it would no longer tolerate the harassment, intimidation, arrest, and illegal detention of journalists under the guise of enforcing the Act.

“The Guild will use all legal means to ensure the protection of the fundamental human rights of journalists, freedom of the press, and freedom of expression,” the statement, signed by NGE President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, read in part.

The editors called for a thorough review of the Cybercrime Act, stressing that it should serve its original intent of tackling financial fraud, identity theft, and cyberattacks—not silencing journalists.

They also reminded security agencies that the Ombudsman mechanism set up by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) remains a credible channel for addressing infractions of the journalism code of ethics. According to the communiqué, those with complaints against the press should approach the Ombudsman or the courts rather than turning security agencies into “tools of oppression.”

The Guild, however, urged journalists to uphold professionalism, avoid blackmail and defamation, and strictly adhere to the NPO’s Code of Ethics.

Beyond press matters, the NGE expressed concern over the conduct of political actors in both government and opposition, faulting them for engaging in personal attacks instead of addressing governance and national development. “Careless talks heat up the polity, incite people, instigate crisis and are capable of causing breach of peace and security of the nation. This should stop forthwith,” the communiqué warned.

Also Read

The editors further reminded the three tiers of government—federal, state, and local—that their duty lies in addressing the socio-economic wellbeing and security of citizens, not politicking about future elections when current mandates remain unfulfilled.

On national security, the Guild urged the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts against banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and herder-farmer clashes, saying such measures would save lives, boost food production, and restore confidence among citizens.

The Guild also expressed appreciation to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, for hosting the meeting and for his efforts to promote peace and inclusivity in the state.