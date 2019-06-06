The Nigerian Guild of Editors has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen Eniola Bello.

The NGE, in a statement on Thursday by its President, Funke Egbemode, said it received the news of the demise of Mrs. Bello with “shock and disbelief”.

Egbemode, in the statement, added: “We commiserate with you and your entire family on this unfortunate and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, even as we take solace in the Lord who loves her more than we mortals and called her home to be with Him.

“We pray to Almighty God to comfort you and give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“Please, accept our heartfelt sympathies.”