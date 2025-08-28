NGE condemns killings of journalists in Gaza

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed concern over the increasing cases of journalists being targeted and killed in Gaza, describing the attacks as war crimes and a violation of international law.

This is contained in a statement co-signed by its President, Eze Anaba, General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The Guild strongly condemned the killing of five journalists – Husam al-Masri (Reuters), Mariam Dagga (Associated Press freelance), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Ahmed Abu Aziz (Middle East Eye), and Moaz Abu Taha, allegedly by Israeli forces through artillery and missile strikes.

“These heinous acts are a blatant breach of international law, specifically the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, which provide for the protection of journalists covering wars.

“Targeting and killing journalists in Gaza constitutes a war crime and an unacceptable attempt to impede the work of journalists and conceal the truth from war areas.

“We demand an immediate cessation of the targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza and other parts of the world, as well as an end to the war in Gaza,” the Guild said.

Also Read

The Guild urged the global community to launch thorough investigations into the killings and hold perpetrators accountable.

It also reaffirmed solidarity with journalists working in dangerous environments, praising their courage and dedication to telling the world’s stories despite grave risks.

Turning attention to domestic issues, the NGE also condemned the recent arrest and harassment of Nigerian journalists, including Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, by the Nigeria Police Force over the coverage of a court case.

“This is a clear attempt to silence journalists performing their lawful duties. We demand that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, halt the harassment and intimidation of journalists and respect their constitutional rights,” tye Guild added.

The Guild reiterated its call on government and security agencies to uphold constitutional provisions on press freedom and to allow journalists carry out their duties without fear of reprisals.

Post Views: 2