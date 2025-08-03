NGE condemns closure of radio station in Niger

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the order for the closure of Badeggi Radio by Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State.

The apex body of editors in Nigeria said in a statement that the action of Governor Bago was a “blatant attack on press freedom and democracy”.

In the statement signed by the President and General Secretary, Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, the NGE said: “This act of censorship and intimidation undermines the fundamental principles of a democratic society where free press is essential for holding those in power accountable.”

The statement said Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of expression and press freedom.

According to the statement, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which Nigeria is signatory to, also guarantees press freedom and freedom of expression

It added that the governor acted outside his powers to order the closure of a radio station.

The NGE said: “The power to sanction television and radio stations only lies with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after a thorough investigation of any alleged breach of the Code.

“We are happy that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Mohammed Idris, has pointed this out.

“This should go beyond observing the anomaly.

“The Federal Government should order the unsealing of the premises of the radio station, while investigation is carried out.”

The statement said the arbitrary closure of media houses was a reminder of the dark days of military rule.

It, however, noted that Bago’s allegation of incitement of violence by the radio station was a serious issue, which had to be investigated and proven before any action could be taken.

“We urge the media to operate under strict adherence to the code of ethics of journalism, with responsible conduct at the back of the minds of the professionals,” it said.

The statement called on the authorities to take measures to respect the rights of citizens to access information and express themselves freely.

“Badeggi Radio should be reopened while the investigation continues,” it said.

The Guild reiterated that a free and independent press remained essential for a functioning democracy.

It also demanded that governments at all levels must respect and uphold this fundamental right.

Post Views: 11