NGE 2023: Vanguard Editor promises leadership with integrity

A frontline candidate and veteran journalist contesting for the presidency of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, has announced his five-point agenda, including leading the organisation with integrity, establishing a Journalists’ Trust Fund and promoting professional education, if elected into the office.

The Editor of Vanguard Newspaper disclosed this in his campaign manifesto obtained by The Eagle Online on Monday.

The senior journalist promised in his manifesto: “To truly serve as ‘genuine pathfinders of enduring national development’ as envisaged by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), NGE must lead with integrity.

“As the president of the Guild, I promise to show an example by leading from the front with integrity.”

Anaba equally pledged that the Guild, under his watch, will establish a Trust Fund to help distressed registered members.

The Trust Fund, he explained, will provide legal assistance to members of the Guild who may face harassment and intimidation during the discharge of their official duty.

The new Standing Committee, he related, will unveil the funding and disbursement criteria.

Similarly, Anaba assured that he would initiate and pursue the review of outdated Media Laws, indicating that the ecosystem has a plethora of laws, some of which are outdated, maintaining that the Guild, under his watch, will lead an advocacy campaign for a review of these archaic laws.

Speaking on Lateef Jakande Lecture Series, Anaba recalled that it is on record that the venerable late Alhaji Lateef Jakande was the convener of the meeting that led to the establishment of the NGE in 1961.

The late former Lagos State Governor, Anaba also recalled, served as the Guild’s pioneer President, assuring that under his watch, the Guild will return to the annual lecture in his honour.

He said: “Under my watch, the Guild will intensify efforts in promoting professional education, which will help members to cope with the digital disruption in the media enterprise.

“You can help actualize these ambitious goals if you plan to be in Owerri and elect me as the 23rd president of the Guild. Together, we can take our 62-year-old Guild to greater heights.”

The Vanguard Editor asserted that his approach if elected into the exalted position “will be proactive and visionary”.

Anaba, who had served in two Federal Government-appointed committees: Law Reform Committee during the government of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Committee on the Abrogation of Death Penalty in Nigeria, is also a leading member of the civil society movement in the country.

He said: “Over the years, I have deployed the expertise and experiences from these positions and networks to promote and advance media freedom and media diversity in the country.

“Currently, I am the Social and Publicity Secretary of the Guild.

“In this capacity, I collaborated with other exco members to ensure media freedom, including through litigation

“I share the goals of the NGE to unite editors and promote ethical practices in the media, preserve the traditions and standards of practice of journalism in Nigeria, as well as defend the rights of the press and its access to the unhindered flow of information.

“If allowed to become the President of NGE, I would leverage my varied competencies and vast experience to work with other hardworking and talented journalists and other stakeholders to promote the core values that the NGE has consistently stood for, as well as credibly represent the body before national partners and the international community.”

Anaba stated he recognised that a major part of the duty of the NGE president is the effective management of the complex relationship within the media, political and governmental settings, adding that he is confident he is “well positioned to handle these issues” because of his experience and network of contacts with the public and private sectors and the donor and prudent communities.

Anaba, a journalist with vast experience, rose through the ranks in the Vanguard Newspaper and has done almost every editorial job in his many years in the organisation, including working as Law and Human Rights Editor, Deputy News Editor, Saturday Editor and Deputy Editor Daily.

He has a Masters Degree in Communication Studies from the prestigious Leicester University, United Kingdom.

Anaba, who passionately shares NGE’s goals of unity among editors, promotion of ethical practices in the media, and deepening of the media’s access to information, if elected hopes to leverage his varied competencies and vast experiences to work for a greater Guild that is more impactful and respected.

He is determined to be collaborative and inclusive in his approach to managing the complex relationships between the media and other governance institutions, as well as well-positioned to do this, given his expansive network in the private and public sectors.

Ever since its establishment on May 20, 1961, NGE, Anaba reasoned, has had what Lanre Idowu, a Fellow of the NGE, calls “uneven steps” in its march to prominence as a professional body.

The 28 founding Editors, he wrote, had lofty ambitions, which they set out in a seven-point Aims and Objectives”.

He noted: “These ‘Abibu Oki Declarations’ are as relevant today as they were then.”

Anaba said in pursuing the ideals in his mission, he has developed a vision statement: “To provide unwavering leadership in promoting media freedom, professionalism, media enterprise, and respect for the media in a digital environment,” and an agenda as members head to Owerri, the Imo State capital, South East Nigeria, to elect the 23rd president and Executive Committee members of the noble Guild.