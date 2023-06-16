NGE 2023: Gov. Uzodimma charges Editors to embrace Developmental Journalism, rallies support for Tinubu

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has charged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to embrace developmental journalism, provide constructive criticism to government policies and programmes, urging them to support President Bola Tinubu’s led – Administration.

Uzodinma gave the charge Friday, while declaring open the NGE National Biennial Convention 2023 taking place in Owerri.

He urged journalists in the country to be circumspect in criticizing the government at all levels in order not to pose any threats to national unity and development.

The Governor commended the editors for creditably discharging their duties during the 2023 General Elections and urged them to work for the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

He, however, advised them to be wary of information they feed the public with, “to avoid the information that can mar Nigeria’s democracy”.

According to him, no democracy is perfect; we should be patient and work to encourage the populace to be patient in their expectations.

“We have a huge complex population and story ideas published by the media readily become a point of reference,” he said.

Uzodinma underscored the need to improve the media reportage “because Nigeria’s democracy is a work in progress, with its transformative ingredients being refined daily”.

Furthermore, he assured the group of the continued commitment of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) toward encouraging constructive journalism to strengthen democracy.

“APC will never impede the work of journalists.

“We need the media to strengthen our democracy and work together to ensure its protection and survival.

“President Bola Tinubu needs your support, encouragement and constructive criticism.

“And we must manage post-election reactions and grow our democracy together,” the governor said.

He commended the outgoing President of the guild, Mustapha Isah, for graciously serving the group and humbly stepping aside after a single term in office.