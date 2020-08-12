The National Film and Video Censors Board, regulator of Nigeria’s film industry, on Wednesday held an interactive session with stakeholders to explore ways of funding for filmmakers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the roundtable was held at the ongoing NFVCB’s Consumer Forum, with the theme: “Financing Creative Industry,” holding from August 11 to 14 in Asaba, Delta State.

Officials of the NFVCB, filmmakers and representatives of different guilds from across the country gathered to discuss strategies and funding opportunities to ensure that the industry contributes more to national economy.

Veteran Nollywood stars Hilda Dokubo, Keppy Ekpeyong and film producers Zik Lulu and Lancelot Imasuen were among industry players present at the event.

The stakeholders identified administrative bottleneck, weak institutions and lack of proper understanding of how the industry works by relevant authorities as some factors making government funding almost inaccessible.

They also noted that many financial institutions had little or no interest in providing loans for the creative sector as obtainable in other climes where the sector was largely private-sector driven in funding.

According to them, it is high time industry players look inward and work out strategies for self-funding by being more creative and business minded in their trade to boost their cash inflow.

Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB, said the primary duty of government to the creative sector was to provide enabling environment and effective policies that promote business friendly society.

Thomas said the Ease of Doing Business policy of President Muhammadu Buhari was a milestone that opened the creative industry to both local and foreign opportunities.

He said: “The impact of this policy on the creative industry as a critical piece in the economic plan of the government is to make Nigeria the strongest economy on the African continent.

“Filmmaking is a business, and as business people, filmmakers should take advantage of the various intervention initiative and enabling environment for business this government has provided for the sector.”

Agatha Amata, the Managing Director of Rave TV and Trend FM, urged filmmakers to embrace brand integration and effective use of the social media to open multiple sources of revenue.

Amata said: “In any movie, you are advertising someone or someone’s product.

“Find out who that person is to pay you.

“The artistes you have in a movie are part of your market and their followers are also part of that market.

“We need to take business of movie making more serious for us to make money because if your product is not making money for you, you are not in business.”

Ralph Nwadike, the National President, Association of Movie Producers, said: “It is time to use our brand (film) to make money and stop begging these people for money.”

Bolaji Amusan, the President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, said: “Many of our filmmakers are passionate but too complacent that they avoid the business aspect of film production.

“It is important that we humble ourselves and seek knowledge of how things work by asking those who know better than us.”

Olusola Awoleye, the President of Movie Contents Owners, Producers and Distributors of Nigeria, said: “Many filmmakers fail to present a clear repayment plan in their proposals, which makes banks unwilling to give them loans.”

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Founder, Africa Movie Academy Awards, urged the various guilds to ensure that Nollywood united and forms a common front toward achieving their objectives.

Anyiam-Osigwe said: “Unity among us as industry stakeholders is enough reason for people to support us, but we are not united.

“We should realise we are in a creative business that requires that we complement each other.

“So we should work together and not see ourselves as competitors.”

Dr. Ahmad Sarari, National President of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, commended the NFVCB for the conference.

Sarari urged all stakeholders to work toward ensuring that creative industry contributed more to national economy.