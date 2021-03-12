Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, has given both kudos and knocks for the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifiers released by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Ikpea told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos that although the list was upright, there were some black spots in the squad.

The Nigerian national team will be playing against Benin Republic and Lesotho in the qualifiers.

According to the NFSC boss, the black spot in the list is the invitation extended to the former captain of the team, Ahmed Musa.

Ikpea said: “Firstly, I want to say the list is a good one because it is virtually the same set up.

“The Osimhens, Chukwuezes, Iwobis and others.

“However, the black spot is the invitation extended to Captain Ahmed Musa, who had been club-less for over five months.

“I want to believe Gernot Rohr’s explanations that Ahmed Musa will not be playing in any of the games.”

Ikpea said that another uncomfortable decision remained that two out of several home-based players were invited.

He said: “The point is that Rohr only invited two home-based players, despite the wide clamour for having 25 per cent home-based players in the Super Eagles.

“Aside from these few observations, I think the team is good to go.”

Also reacting to the list, Abiodun Obafemi, former Super Eagles Olympic Gold Medalist, said Nigeria should endeavour to parade its best players.

According to him, it is an opportunity for players that are newly invited to showcase their talents.

Obafemi said: “Paul Onachu is one of the best top scorers and strikers in Europe now.

“Onachu should have made the list.

“I do not know why he was left out of the list.

“We have been like a big brother to the countries that we are meeting.

“I do not see them as a threat to the Super Eagles.”

Obafemi urged that home-based players should be given more advantage adding that players in the Nigerian Football League should be considered.

NAN.