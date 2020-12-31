The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has approved the 2020 financial statement of the Federation as well as the proposed budget for 2021.

The approval was given during the meeting of the NFF Executive Committee at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

During the meeting, the Executive Committee confirmed the approval of the Financial Statement of the Federation for the year 2020, as well as the proposed budget of the sum of N5,625,942,790.00 for the year 2021.

In the Communique released, it said: “The Executive Committee approved the Financial Statement of the Federation for the year 2020, as well as the proposed budget of the sum of N5,625,942,790.00 for the year 2020.”

The essence of the meeting was to deliberate on important issues surrounding Nigerian Football.