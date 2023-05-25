NFF suspends Bauchi FA executive board election, offers reason

The Nigerian Football Federation has suspended Bauchi Executive Board of Football Association 2023 elections till further notice.

This was contained in a letter by Ali Muhammad, Secretary FA Elections 2023 Monitoring Committee, FA Bauchi Office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NFF had earlier in April scheduled election into the State Executive Board and mandated the Bauchi FA executive board to maintain the status quo before its present impasse.

The NFF also directed it to chart a roadmap to conduct the election on or before June 14.

Muhammad said: “I am directed to inform you that your elections should be put on-hold for a while.

“Further details will be communicated to you as soon as possible.”

NAN reports that the Chairman held a Congress and allegedly constituted an election committee without the aggrieved board members of the FA.