NFF speaks on reported sack of Super Eagles coach

Contrary to report being circulated that the Nigeria Football Federation has sacked Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, the federation’s Assistant Director, Media, Ademola Olajire, has denied knowledge of the development.

Olajire disclosed that the coach can only be sacked after the board meeting of the NFF.

He said a signed statement will also be released confirming Rohr’s sack for authentication.

He said: “I’m not aware of Rohr’s sack because there are procedures for doing things at the federation.

“Before such decision could be taken, there will be a meeting of the NFF board and a release issued to the public.

“As for now, I’m not aware of the sack.

“The online platform you claimed reported the story cannot announce his sack without confirmation from the NFF.”

Similarly, the Super Eagles Media Officer, Femi Raji, said he’s unaware of the development.

“I don’t know about Rohr’s sack,” Raji simply responded when asked to confirm the report.