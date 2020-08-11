The Nigeria Football Federation have shortlisted candidates to be appointed as the new handler of the Super Falcons.

A communique signed and made available by the Executive committee of the NFF approved that a reputable consulting firm contracted by federation should, as soon as possible, submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coach of the Super Falcons, NFF Head of Women Football, Head of Compliance Unit and Chief Commercial Officer.

Swedish gaffer Thomas Dennerby walked from his position after guiding the African champions to her tenth African Women Cup of Nations title in Ghana.

The board has also instructed its Technical and Development Committee to work in tandem with the NFF Integrity Office to submit to the Board, within the next five days, a shortlist of candidates to be selected by the Board for the position of NFF Technical Director.

Similarly, the Technical and Development Committee is mandated to, in the next one week, and working with the NFF Integrity Office, provide to the Board a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coaches of the U20 and U17 National Women Teams, the U15 Boys National Team, as well as candidates for the position of Consultant on Coaches Training and Development.