The Nigeria Football Federation has empanneled a special COVID-19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the Leagues, among other responsibilities.

The Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and Member of the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, heads the task force.

The task force also has eminent medical practitioners like Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Dr. Nekwu Okolugbo, Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe and Dr. Babatunde Akinbinu as members.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association and former Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chris Green, is also a member of the task force that will as well recommend an effective and efficient way of verifying COVID-19 test reports submitted by all football clubs and officials at League venues.

Membership of the Task Force: Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (Chairman); Barrister Chris Green (Member); Dr Kweku Tandoh (Member); Dr Rotimi Ogungbe (Member); Dr Nekwu Okolugbo (Member); Dr Babatunde Akinbinu (Member); Mohammed Mala Zanna (Member); Bello Abubakar Sokoto (Member); Hassan Abdullahi Garo (Member); Mr Sunday Longbap (Member); Sir E. C. Chukwuemeka (Member); Mrs Catherine Opara (Member); Alhaji Salihu Abubakar (Member); Ms Modupe Shabi (Member); Mallam Mohammed Ameenu (Secretary).

TERMS OF REFERENCE

1. To ensure all football clubs in all the various leagues have received the COVID-19 Protocols and Guidelines for the re-opening of contact sports developed by the FMYSD in collaboration with the PTF on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

To work with the various League Bodies, to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols by all the football clubs at all levels of the Leagues. To put in place an effective monitoring system to ensure compliance with COVID-19 Protocols at all League match venues. To recommend an effective and efficient way of verifying COVID-19 Test reports submitted by all the football clubs and officials at all the leagues venues. To recommend ways of ensuring the safety and well-being of players, officials and spectators at all match venues in line with the COVID-19 Protocols. To come up with various ways and means that the NFF and the League Bodies can support the football clubs in ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols. To recommend to the NFF, punitive actions to be taken against football clubs and/or individuals found to have contravened the COVID-19 Protocols. To regularly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country and advise the NFF accordingly with regards to further necessary action.

According to information on Monday, the Committee will provide a report every two weeks to the NFF Football Committee and NFF Medical Committee through the Office of the NFF General Secretary.