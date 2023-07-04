NFF set to organise first-ever CAF Coaching Instructors’ Course

828 828

All arrangements have now been concluded for the organisation of the first-ever CAF Coaching Instructors’ Course in Nigeria, which will hold at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja 5th – 15th July 2023.

The train-the-trainers programme has the approval of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which is sending Ethiopian official Abrham Mebratu, a CAF elite instructor and FIFA technical expert, to conduct the course.

NFF’s Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen told thenff.com that a carefully-selected group of 15 coaches will benefit from this pacesetting programme, and this will then form the vanguard of the determined drive by the NFF to improve the lot of Nigerian coaches.

“This programme is with an objective towards enhancing the capacity of Nigerian coaches. There are changes to methods, tactics and techniques almost every day, and our coaches must be aware of these changes and be able to implement them to make our teams and clubs better, and able to compete favourably internationally.

“I commend the efforts of the NFF leadership, particularly the President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau for the initiative and resilience in ensuring the course becomes a reality.”

Participants will be taken through practical and theoretical sessions over the 10-day course