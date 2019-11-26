The Reforms Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has ended a two-day meeting in Benin City, taking a crucial step towards concluding its work and submitting its recommendations to the Congress of Nigerian Football through the NFF Executive Committee.

Discussions and deliberations over the two days (Monday and Tuesday) were robust and practical, with members devoting several hours to fundamental issues of Youth Development, Women’s Football, League and Governance aspects of the Nigeria game.

On Monday, a sub-committee that excluded members of the NFF Congress in the main committee deliberated on the nitty-gritty of suggestions and ideas from previous meetings in Lagos and Abuja, giving flesh to the ideas and then presenting the recommendations to the entire group on Tuesday for even more robust and fruitful discussions.

The sessions were frank and dwelt on the genuine desire for making things better than they are presently, with focus on the mechanics that are needed to take the Nigeria game to higher levels of excellence.

At the end, Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (also the NFF 1st Vice President) commended the commitment to the cause and the candid submissions of members on the various sub-topics, and once more, promised that the NFF Executive Committee is determined to implement the recommendations as approved by the NFF Congress.

Also at the two-day meeting were Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Alhaji Abba Yola, Barr. Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen, Barr. Isaac Danladi, Barr. Poubeni Ogun, Mallam Farouk Yarma, Barr. Osasu Obayiuwana, Alh. Mohammed Nasir Saidu, Otunba Tade Azeez, Mrs Chisom Ezeoke, Mr. Isa Ladan Bosso, Mr. Godwin Enakhena and Mr. Dahiru Sadi, MFR.

The Committee will submit its recommendations for the reform of Nigerian Football to the NFF Executive Committee in January 2020.