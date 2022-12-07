NFF President hosts Primate Ayodele, presents customized jersey

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has been received by the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alh Ibrahim Gusau at his Abuja office.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, it was revealed that the NFF president expressed his gratitude to Primate Ayodele for his support towards his emergence as the president.

Gusau, who was joined by his team to receive the renowned man of God, made it known that He had not met the prophet before but was surprised that he continued to mention his name as the best choice to become the next NFF president after Amaju Pinnick.

He noted that Primate Ayodele’s prayers and prophecy were instrumental to his emergence as the NFF President while affirming that he is indeed a true man of God.

In his response, Primate Ayodele explained that he was only doing what God asked him to do by supporting Gusau in prayers to become the next president of the NFF as God revealed.

He then urged Gusau to use football to unite the country because the sector has so much to offer in curbing disunity and insecurity in the country.

He expressed his surprise at the performance of Morocco in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, noting that Nigeria can do more in the next World Cup with Gusau’s administration.

He then advised Gusau to start preparation towards international competitions, create space for the country’s ex-professional footballers, carry local players along and ensure God is involved in the affairs of the nation’s football.

“We can use football to unite Nigeria. When there is football, Nigerians come together as one body.

“I was impressed seeing Morocco at that stage and I believe Nigeria can do more. We can go as far as getting to the final stage of the next World Cup if we start the preparations now. We can stop insecurity with sports. Let’s create a space for most of these professionals and ex footballers, they can make an impact.

“If Nigeria goes to the World Cup and we get to the finals, the country will be better. I encourage you to also carry home-based players along.”

“Also, in your committee, some will not like your policies, not all will be your friends, there are some who just want to be there, they won’t be there with all their heart, let’s do everything with the fear of God and love because that’s the beginning of success.

“Let’s also mix prayers with football because it will help us so much. Before picking a coach, let’s put it in God’s hands.

“Nigeria must come home with the next AFCON, we are going to Egypt too next year to ensure that we win the cup. Let’s do it with love and fairness. We need to commit our football in the hands of God for us to excel.

“The Supporters club is a mess because they are not united, I urge you to please call them to order so they can come as one body. Our fields too, take your proposal to FIFA, let there be activities in our stadiums.

“I will support you with prayers, God will support you. I congratulate you once again on your victory, it’s my prayer that God will lead and be with you. Let’s all work in love and unity.”

In his reaction, Gusau appreciated Primate Ayodele for his prayers while assuring that the federation will always listen to the man of God after which he presented a customized jersey to him.

“I thank you for this important visit, I want to assure you that we will always listen to you, we believe in prayer and we will continue to pray.

“We will continue to pray, this is your own time, if you could say it and it came to pass, my success will also be your success. I know God will be with you and I wish you good health and under my leadership, I will not disappoint Nigerians and do my best to ensure I get the best for Nigeria.”





