NFF President, Gusau, to inaugurate NPFL’s IMC on Friday

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will on Friday inaugurate the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as composed by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a press statement announcing the composition of the IMC, the Youth and Sports Development Ministry stated that the move was “in line with the 10-year Football Master plan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalization of the Domestic League” and that the IMC would be in place to “oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.”

The inauguration will take place at the NFF Conference Room inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Friday by 11am.

Interim Management Committee of NPFL:

. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye – Chairman

. Elder Paul Bassey – Vice Chairman

. Prince Davidson Owumi – Head of Operations

. Hon. Kunle Soname – Member

. Mr. Daniel Amokachi – Member

. Mr Calvin Emeka Onwuka – Member

. Mallam Aliyu Adamu – Member

. Rep. of NFF – Member

. Rep. of Nigeria Police – Member

. Barr. Danladi Ibrahim – Member

. Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu- Member

. Barr. Poubeni Ogun – Member

. Awalu Baba Jada – Member

. Mr. Olumide Bamiduro – Secretary