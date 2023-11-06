NFF places 14 NPFL referees on suspension + Full list

The Nigeria Football Federation Referees’ Development Committee/Unit has placed 14 Nigeria Premier Football League referees on preliminary suspension over poor officiating.

This was contained in a letter by Faith Irabor, the Head of NFF’s Referees’ Development Committee/Unit.

The letter was addressed to Davidson Owumi, NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, on Monday in Abuja.

According to the letter, the affected referees were placed on preliminary suspension following their perceived poor performances in seven NPFL matches.

Irabor said: “Sequel to the perceived poor performances of Referees/Assistant Referees in the under-listed NPFL Matches, we are obliged to step down the specifically affected match officials in the line of decision in such instant cases.

“This is pending when the appropriate technical evaluation of such decisions are determined to be either right or wrong.”

The affected matches and officials included Niger Tornadoes vs Rivers United (Matchday 2), Referee Bawa Buhari (GM); Niger Tornadoes vs Bayelsa United (Matchday 4), Referee Chukwuka Jahlove (AN) and Assistant Referee Akinwale Tomiwa (0Y).

Sporting Lagos vs Niger Tornadoes (Matchday 5), Assistant Referee II, Zachariah Nde (DT); Gombe United vs Plateau United (Matchday 5), Referee Saeed Abdulaziz (KT) and Assistant Referee Jimmy Aimugbonrie (ED).

Kwara United vs Sporting Lagos (Matchday 6), Referee Brown Ebenezer (AB) and Assistant Referee Atuwho Morrisson (DT), and Sunshine Stars vs Abia Warriors (Matchday 6), all four Officials).

Bendel Insurance vs Remo Stars (Matchday 7), Referee Imamu Maliki U. (KN) and Assistant Referee Sunday Azi (PL).

“Furthermore, the committee will very much appreciate if the full video of these matches are provided to the committee for proper evaluation of decisions and performances of these officials,” it added.