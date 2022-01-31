NFF: Pinnick musn’t re-contest, Akinwunmi shouldn’t replace him — Prophet Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation that if they want the progress of the country’s football, the President, Amaju Pinnick, must not see a third term in office.

Ayodele said this in his recent prophesies, listing only two would-be successors under whom the country’s football will grow.

He said it would be suicidal for Nigerian football should the current president of the Federation bid for another term in office.

According to him, the next president of the football federation will emerge from the northern part of the country and Nigerian football would experience a massive growth under him.

Ayodele said: “Nigeria losing to Tunisia is no more news because we have long known that Nigeria is not going anywhere in the competition.

“But I have a good message if only I’m being listened to.

“Let me advice Amaju Pinnick not go for third term in office.

“Going for a third term is going to be suicidal to Nigerian football.

“The thing is going to the north.

“We have Dikko, we have the other Hausa man.

“Oh God, Oh God…I have forgotten his name.

“I should have written it down but I forgot it.

“Anyway, it is going to be between Dikko (Shehu) and the other Hausa man.

“If Dikko doesn’t strategise very well, it is going to be that Hausa man.

“Akinwunmi (Seyi) should not even try it at all because it won’t be possible.

“It is a northerner who I’m seeing as the next NFF president and he’s going to do well, but Dikko should work harder to get there.”