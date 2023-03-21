NFF owing me for nine months -Shorounmu

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorounmu (MON) has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is owing him for nine months.

Reacting to the NFF’s press statement issued on Monday, the former shots stopper, in a telephone chat with our correspondent claimed he has been living on an empty stomach since his appointment in May, 2022.

Shorounmu also said he has no idea of what the terms for the national team job are as no contract was offered him by his employers.

“I’m an easy going person and people know me for that. All I’m asking for is very simple and that’s the contract for the job.

“I have worked for nine months without being paid a dime and I don’t think that is fair.

“I had and always willing to serve the country as a player and coach, so I deserve to be properly treated.

“Owing coaches and players should be a thing of the past. I don’t think any member of the national team should go hungry, ” Shorounmu noted.

The Nigeria Football Federation has also agreed there are a number of challenges concerning contracts of coaches of National Teams that need to speedily resolve, saying they are working on these and the issues will soon be in the past.