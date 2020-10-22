The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday inducted recently appointed coaches of the various National Teams.

The event, which held at the Sunday Dankaro House headquarters of the football-ruling body, saw the coaches taken through important sessions that will aid them during their time on the job.

Present at the occasion were President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was represented by the Chairman of Chairmen of the NFF Congress Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; NFF Executive Committee Members, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Ganiyu Majekodunmi and Emmanuel Ibah; as well as the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode; and other members of NFF management.

First Vice President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, joined via video call.

Sanusi spoke on the topic: “Responsibility of a National Team Coach,” while NFF Head of Legal, Okey Obi, talked on: “Ethics and Integrity,” and the Special Assistant to the GS, Ameenu Mohammed, refreshed the minds of the coaches with: “Amended Laws of the Game.”

Earlier in his remark, the NFF President charged the newly appointed coaches to be of good behaviour and give their best whilst serving the nation.

Pinnick also enjoined them to ensure they maintain a good working relationship with the secretariat.

He said: “Each and everyone here was appointed on merit and the Federation will ensure you get maximum support to succeed in your jobs.

“There is the need to prepare hard and in quick time for the different competitions lined up, and we believe you have what it takes to assemble good teams and do well at the different competitions you will be participating in.

“Ensure you maintain good relationship with the secretariat and be good ambassadors of our great country.”

Akinwunmi advised the coaches to concentrate fully on the task of winning international matches and championships and avoid unseemly controversies that are of no good to the Nigeria football brand.

He charged that discipline, diligence and professionalism should be their watchwords.

Fresh pledged that the committee will give every support to the teams and encouraged the coaches to put in great effort to write their names in gold.

Coaches present at the induction included the Head Coach of the U20 Boys team, Isah Ladan Bosso; Head Coach of the U17 Boys, Fatai Amoo; Head Coach of the U15 Boys, Haruna Ilerika Usman; Head Coach of the U17 Girls, Bankole Olowookere; and Head Coach of the U13 Boys, Abdullahi Tyabo Umar.

Their assistants were also present.