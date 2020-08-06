The Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday inaugurated a six-man Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of Anambra State Football Association in the next three months.

The inauguration was conducted by Ibrahim Gusau, Chairman of Chairmen and member of the NFF Board, in Awka.

Gusau, who represented the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said the committee was duly constituted by the NFF in view of the fact that the tenure of Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive committee had elapsed on August 2.

He said the electoral committee was unable to conduct the elections on July 27 and July 28 as scheduled because of COVID-19 protocols of Anambra State Government.

Gusau said the committee should adopt and work with the existing Jude Anyadufu-led electoral committee, which was still valid to conduct a conclusive election.

He said there was no dual leadership in Anambra FA as the federation was duly communicated on August 3 by the Secretary of the Anambra State FA that there was a leadership vacuum, hence the constitution of the caretaker committee.

The caretaker committee was headed by Emeka Okeke, President of Aspire FC, Adazi Ani, with veteran administrator, Victor Nwangwu, as Vice chairman.

Others were Philip Udala, Charity Okonkwo, Success Onyeabo and Chijioke Onyedika as Secretary.