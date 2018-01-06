NFF holds seminar for match commissioners

The Nigeria Football Federation has perfected arrangements to organize its annual seminar for match commissioners of the various Leagues from January 9 to 11, 2018.

The Chairman of the Match Commissioners Appointment Committee and NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, confirmed the development at the weekend.

Kalli said that while match commissioners of the Nigeria Professional Football League will take the stage on the first day of the three-day programme, match commissioners of the Nigeria National League will take their turn on Wednesday and the stage will be set for those of the Nigeria Women Football League and the Nationwide League One on Thursday.

The NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, will declare the three-day event open on Tuesday on behalf of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who will be away in Morocco on CAF duty.

He will be supported by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, and some members of the NFF Executive Committee.

Kalli also hinted that about 200 match commissioners are expected for each of the three days, with Prof. Musa Garba Yakassai, Bola Oyeyode and Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo Aminu as the resource persons.

While Yakassai will speak on “Suties and Responsibilities of a Match Commissioner,” Oyeyode, NFF’s Director of Competitions, will dwell on “Match Organization,” and Aminu will talk on “Online Match Reporting.”

Ahead of the three –day programme, the newly-composed NFF Match Commissioners Appointment Committee will hold its inaugural meeting at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Monday.