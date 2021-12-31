NFF hires coach sacked by clubs, national teams for Super Eagles + Resume

Tongues have been waging since the appointment of Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, as the new Super Eagles manager.

Some notable stakeholders believe Paseiro is a step down and doesn’t possess the qualities of his predecessor, Gernot Rohr.

To this end, The Eagle Online did a perusal into Coruche gaffer’s resume and what he’s capable of bringing to the table.

Peseiro had his first stint as a coach in 1992 when he took charge of Uniao Santarem in his homeland.

Between 1994 and 2003, the 61-year-old managed Uniao Montemor, Oriental and Nacional.

In 2003, Peseiro became assistant to current Egyptian coach Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid and after spending just one season (2003/2004), the pair were relieved of their positions.

After his disappointing time at Madrid, Peseiro returned to Portugal to take charge of Sporting Lisbon, whom he led to the final of the Europa League, known then as UEFA Cup, in 2005.

Sporting Lisbon lost 1-3 to CSKA Moscow.

Following spells with Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucuresti and Sporting Braga, where he won the Portuguese League Cup in 2013, Peseiro came to Africa and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2015.

He won the league title despite spending only one season (2015/2016).

Peseiro’s first job at national team level was with Saudi Arabia in 2009 during the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup and on January 10, 2011, he was sacked after losing the first game in the Asian Cup.

His last national team job was with Venezuela after taking over in February 2020 and led them to the 2021 Copa America, where crashed out in the group stage.

In August 2021, he resigned having not been paid for over a year amidst Venezuela’s economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese comes highly recommended by his compatriot, Jose Mourinho, according to the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick.

The NFF Vice President, Shehu Dikko, also said Peseiro’s wealth of experience gave him the edge over other candidates.

Dikko told ESPN: “He has coached across the world, in Asia, in Europe, South America, in Africa.

“He has worked with big coaches like (Jose) Mourinho and (Carlos) Queiroz, coached at a big club like Real Madrid, coached big players and small players, coached in the World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Cup, UEFA Champions League and so on.

“He is also well educated, with a masters degree in Sports Science.

“He might not have won anything.

“But we believe he’ll bring value to our team.”

However, Nigerian football fans would have to wait until the knockout round of the World Cup qualifiers begin in March before they can begin to access the qualities of the new manager.