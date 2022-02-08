NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, names other coaches + Full list

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the senior men’s national team, the Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser.

Eguavoen is to be assisted by former World Cup star and former under-20 team Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke.

He will serve as immediate assistant or First Assistant Coach.

Former Super Eagles winger Amuneke coached Tanzania to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and led the Taifa Stars in the finals.

He is a member of both the FIFA and CAF Technical Study Groups.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Eguavoen as Technical Director/Interim Technical Adviser, while Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles,” NFF said in a statement by Ademola Olajire, its Director of Communications.

The NFF said further that Salisu Yusuf will be the team’s Second Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the Nigerian team to the African Nations Championship.

Also, ex-national team captain Joseph Yobo will be the Third Assistant Coach, while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this development indicates that Paul Aigbogun, who was a member of the technical crew, has been dropped.

The reconstitution comes after the Super Eagles’ outing at the 33rd AFCON in Cameroon.

It has also come ahead of the potentially-explosive 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff round against the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

Speaking on this development, NFF’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said it was an inevitable move, praising Jose Peseiro, who was earlier announced as Super Eagles’ new chief coach.

Sanusi said: “We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Peseiro has shown in Nigerian football during our very cordial discussions and we have absolutely no doubt about his capacity.

“We believe that, perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him.”

Sanusi explained that the decision had to be taken in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded AFCON.

He added: “It has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar.

”We have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Amuneke.”

The Coaching Crew

Augustine Eguavoen – NFF/National Technical Director/Interim Super Eagles Technical Adviser

Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/First Assistant to Technical Adviser

Salisu Yusuf – Second Assistant to Technical Adviser/Chief Coach, CHAN

Joseph Yobo – Third Assistant to Technical Adviser

Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer.