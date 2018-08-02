NFF crisis: Pinnick-led Congress yields ground, agrees to re-open electoral process  

The Amaju Pinnick-led faction of the Nigeria Football Federation Congress on Thursday in Benin gave some concessions as part of steps towards reconciling warring parties in the Nigerian football family.

The faction, which Pinnick leads as President, after an Extra-ordinary General Assembly, agreed to accommodate some of the demands by members of the Chris Giwa-led faction of the NFF Congress.

According to the congress’ communique, which has three points and 28 supporting points, the Pinnick faction would reopen the electoral process to accommodate members of other football groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this means the electoral calendar, which would have terminated with the 2018 NFF Elections holding in Katsina on September 30, will be adjusted.

The Pinnick-led Congress also gave room for Chris Giwa’s football club, Giwa FC of Jos which has been suspended from the Nigeria Professional Football League to return to competition.

The Congress also appealed to the National Assembly to fast-track action on the passage of the NFF Bill.

However, a lot of the demands were predicated on the Giwa group withdrawing all court cases and affirming the members’ belief in football laws.