NFF congratulates John Enoh on appointment as Sports Minister

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, on his appointment.

The congratulatory message was contained in a letter signed by the President of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

The NFF said the nation’s supreme football-governing body is “willing and fully ready to cooperate and collaborate meaningfully and positively with you to harness the potentials locked in Nigeria Football to take it to a whole new level of a thriving industry, capable of employing millions of people and contributing significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product”.

The football body noted in the letter by Gusau: “Having been availed of Your Distinguished’s political, entrepreneurial and philanthropic trajectory over the years, we are in no doubt that you possess the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to justify the confidence reposed in you by His Excellency, by growing Nigeria Football, nay Sports, exponentially to fulfil its huge potential.”

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday named Enoh, a two-term Member of the House of Representatives and one-term Member of the Senate, as the new Minister of Sports Development.

Senator Enoh replaces Hon. Sunday Akin Dare, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development between 2019 and 2023.