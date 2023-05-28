NFF congratulate Victor Osimhen on MFR award

Both the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi have also congratulated Super Eagles’ forward, Victor James Osimhen who has been conferred with the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.



Osimhen’s name appeared on number 23 of those conferred with MFR as the list was released on Sunday.



“The football industry has been given ample recognition this time and we commend our father, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for this. The award to Osimhen means that even as a football player, you can be honoured by your country for exceptional service and also for the way you represent the country abroad.



“We are proud of Osimhen and what he has done and continues to do with Napoli SC in Italy and for the Super Eagles.”



Dr. Sanusi added: “Ever since he won the FIFA U17 World Cup as record goalscorer, Osimhen has continued to rise in leaps and bounds through hard work, dedication and discipline. We believe this award will spur him to do even more for the Super Eagles and to continue to be a good ambassador of Nigeria Football internationally.”



Osimhen has been the star-man for Napoli SC of Italy as the team won its first Italia Serie A title in 33 years a few weeks ago, and only on Sunday scored his 25th league goal of the season for the club.