NFF commiserates with Morocco over earthquake traged

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed deep sorrow and grief at the death of over 1,000 people in an earthquake that occurred in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco in the early hours of Saturday.

Over 2,000 persons had been confirmed dead while hundreds more were injured from the impact of the magnitude 7.2 quake.

It damaged buildings in the picturesque city of Marrakech.

The quake was the deadliest in the North African country in six decades.

The President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday: “This is a very difficult period for the people of Morocco.

“We deeply mourn with them on this devastating earthquake, and we pray that Almighty God will comfort those who have lost loved ones and also grant the souls of the dead eternal rest.

“The NFF and the Nigeria Football fraternity are shocked beyond words at the carnage to human lives and infrastructure.

“Our hearts are with the people of that country, and we commiserate with not only the Football fraternity but the generality of the Moroccan population on this tragedy.”

The Confederation of African Football has instructed Member Associations to observe one-minute silence in honour of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco at all matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series taking place this weekend across the continent.